Police search for Bucktown electronics repair shop burglar

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Chicago police are searching for at least one suspect in a burglary at an electronics repair shop in Bucktown.

The burglary took place at e-Repair on North Avenue near Paulina around 4:30a.m. Tuesday.

It's unclear how much the burglar left with.

The shop specializes in repairing smart phones, tablets and personal computers.

CBS 2 obtained surveillance video of the break in. Security cameras caught close-up images of the alleged burglar, who appeared to act alone.

The burglar's face appeared to have mostly been hidden by a hoodie and mask.