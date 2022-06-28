Police search for Bucktown electronics repair shop burglar
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Chicago police are searching for at least one suspect in a burglary at an electronics repair shop in Bucktown.
The burglary took place at e-Repair on North Avenue near Paulina around 4:30a.m. Tuesday.
It's unclear how much the burglar left with.
The shop specializes in repairing smart phones, tablets and personal computers.
CBS 2 obtained surveillance video of the break in. Security cameras caught close-up images of the alleged burglar, who appeared to act alone.
The burglar's face appeared to have mostly been hidden by a hoodie and mask.
