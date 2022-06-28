Watch CBS News

Bucktown electronics repair shop burglarized

Chicago police are searching for at least one suspect in a burglary at an electronics repair shop in Bucktown. The burglary took place at E-Repair on North Avenue near Paulina around 4:30 Tuesday morning.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.