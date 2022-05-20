Police search for 3 suspects in CTA Brown Line robbery in the Loop

3 suspects wanted in robbery on CTA Brown Line in the Loop

3 suspects wanted in robbery on Brown Line in the Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police are looking for three suspects who they say robbed a person on the Brown Line Thursday morning in the Loop on Washington.

Chicago Police Department

Around 5 a.m., the offenders walked up to the rider, grabbed him by his neck and demanded his wallet, and went through the victim's pockets.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.