Police search for 3 suspects in CTA Brown Line robbery in the Loop
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police are looking for three suspects who they say robbed a person on the Brown Line Thursday morning in the Loop on Washington.
Around 5 a.m., the offenders walked up to the rider, grabbed him by his neck and demanded his wallet, and went through the victim's pockets.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.
