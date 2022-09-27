Police release pictures of men who robbed CTA passenger on Red Line train

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police are asking for help finding three men wanted in connection with an armed robbery at the Garfield stop on the Red Line.

Chicago police have released surveillance images of the three men who robbed a Red Line passenger who was riding a train home from work around 9:20 p.m. on Sept. 17 at the Garfield stop.

One of the robbers was holding a knife when they approached the victim, before all three robbers began to punch and kick him.

Surveillance images show three men who robbed a CTA passenger on a Red Line train at the Garfield stop on Sept. 17, 2022. Chicago Police

The robbers started to leave, but then came back and stole the victim's bicycle, and threw it on the tracks, where it was hit by an oncoming train.

Police asked anyone who recognizes the robbers to call Area One detectives at 312-745-4706.

Surveillance camera footage shows three men robbing a CTA passenger on a Red Line train at the Garfield stop on Sept. 17, 2022 Chicago Police

Meantime, the CTA has announced it has now installed new security camera monitors in customer assistant booths in all 146 rail stations.

The monitors will provide live feeds of the cameras at each station, and allow on-duty employees to monitor activity throughout the station.