Suspect shoots police K-9 in Gary, sources say

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A suspect shot a police K-9 in Gary, Indiana, on Thursday afternoon during a confrontation with police.

Police sources told CBS 2's Jermont Terry that officers encountered a car Thursday afternoon, leading to a foot chase with one or two suspects. The reason for the initial encounter was not immediately clear.

During the chase, a suspect fired at police, hitting a K-9, sources said. The dog's condition was not immediately available.

One person was in custody Thursday afternoon, and police might be searching for a second suspect.

This is a developing story.