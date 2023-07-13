Watch CBS News
Suspect shoots police K-9 in Gary, sources say

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A suspect shot a police K-9 in Gary, Indiana, on Thursday afternoon during a confrontation with police.

Police sources told CBS 2's Jermont Terry that officers encountered a car Thursday afternoon, leading to a foot chase with one or two suspects. The reason for the initial encounter was not immediately clear.

During the chase, a suspect fired at police, hitting a K-9, sources said. The dog's condition was not immediately available.

One person was in custody Thursday afternoon, and police might be searching for a second suspect.

This is a developing story.

CBS Chicago Team
The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on July 13, 2023 / 2:33 PM

