Police issue alert of recent armed robberies in Hyde Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – Police are warning residents Saturday of recent armed robberies in the Hyde Park area.

In each robbery, the victims were approached from behind by the offender who demanded their belongings while armed with a handgun. In one of the incidents, the victim was injured after being pushed to the ground.

Incident locations and times:

· 1400 block of East 56th Street, on March 12, 2022, between 7:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. (two incidents)

· 5200 block of South Cornell, on March 12, 2022, between 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

The offender is described as a Black male, 5'10", 135-150 lbs., between the ages of 17-25 wearing dark clothing.

Police want to remind residents:

· Always be aware of your surroundings.

· Report suspicious activity immediately.

· If you are confronted by an assailant remain calm.

· Remember any unique physical characteristics (scars, limp, acne, teeth, etc.)

· Never pursue a fleeing assailant, provide the information to the police.

· If approached by a witness to the incident, request contact information.

· Dial 911 immediately and remain on scene when possible.

Anyone with information can contact Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.