Police issue alert of armed robberies on city's Northwest Side

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Police are warning residents Friday of armed robberies on the city Northwest Side. The robberies happened between the months of February and April.

In each incident, the offenders walked into a convenience store with a handgun and rob them of money, liquor, and cigarettes, according to police.

In one robbery, the offender struck the victim in the face with a handgun for attempting to push an alarm before fleeing.

Incident times and locations: 

·         2000 block of North California Avenue on February 9, (time unknown). 

·         1500 block of North Damen Avenue on February 9, at 3:58 p.m. 

·         2000 block of North California Avenue on March 8, at 1:20 a.m.  

·         2000 block of North California Avenue on March 14, at 2:25 a.m. 

·         3600 block of West Belmont Avenue on March 13, at 4:34 a.m. 

·         3600 block of West Belmont Avenue on March 25, at 1:51 a.m. 

·         3600 block of West Belmont Avenue on March 25, at 11:48 p.m.  

·         3600 block of West Belmont Avenue on March 26, at 4:45 a.m.  

·         2000 block of North California Avenue on April 5, at 11:35 p.m.  

·         3600 block of West Belmont Avenue on April 8, at 3:48 a.m. 

·         4700 block of North Elston Avenue on April 12, at 12:37 a.m. 

·         4300 block of North Kimball Avenue on April 12, at 4 a.m.  

·         3500 block of North Cicero Avenue on April 13, at 1:50 a.m.  

Police only had vague descriptions of the offenders.

Authorities are reminding businesses and residents:

·         Do Not Resist.  

·         Be aware of this crime and alert your neighbors. 

·         Pay special attention to any suspicious subjects loitering in the area. 

·         Ensure that existing surveillance cameras are functional. 

·         Call 911 immediately and provide a detailed description of the offender(s) including any vehicle description and license plate information. 

·         Be aware of your surroundings.  

Anyone with information can contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area Five at 312-746-7394.

First published on April 15, 2022 / 1:11 PM

