Police investigate shooting at Chicago gas station

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are investigating a shooting in Homan Square.

It happened just before 11:00 Friday morning outside a GoLo gas station near Roosevelt and Independence.

The gas station is roped off with crime tape and detectives looking for evidence and shell casings.

There are reports that two people were shot, both victims possibly teenagers.

CBS 2 reached out to the police for more information, but so far no response.

First published on October 6, 2023 / 4:29 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

