Police, fire departments hold holiday parade for workers at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital near Chicago

NILES, Ill. (CBS) -- It's a common hope at this time of year to head home for the holidays—but for some, it just is not possible.

For that reason, a group of first responders has brought the holiday cheer to workers in Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in northwest suburban Park Ridge.

There was no red-nosed reindeer guiding the parade, but there were plenty of red lights all aglow—along with sirens, from emergency vehicles from all different police and fire departments.

"I saw all these fire trucks and police, and they section off the street," said Susan Purtell, "and I thought, what is going on?"

Purtell was suddenly caught in the center of the parade while waiting for her bus. She was initially confused, but then came to a realization of what was going on.

"It lifted my spirits," she said.

The parade of first responders was all headed in the same direction. They turned the corner, crossed from Niles into Park Ridge, and headed to bring holiday cheer to patients and staff at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital.

"We know that they are in the hospital during the holidays, and we want to bring some Christmas cheer to them," said Park Ridge Police Chief Bob Kampwirth.

For the third year, these police and firefighters gather making loops around the hospital before stopping for a cheerful wave—pulling out a banner with holiday well wishes.

This time, there was a sign of appreciation inside the hospital too. Someone in the window wrote back, "Merry Christmas."

"It gives us a sense of why we're here, And you get the feedback back from them, and we love it," Kampwirth said.

Spreading the love -- and warm wishes -- this holiday week and into the new year --

About eight different police and fire departments participated in this year's holiday parade, with plans to bring it back again next year.