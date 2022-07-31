Police ask for tips after man killed in Joliet shooting

JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) -- A man is dead after a shooting outside a Joliet business early Sunday morning.

Joliet Police say officers responded to the parking lot of the Credit Clique and Suites in the 1300 block of West Jefferson Street after hearing gunfire and being flagged down about a person down in the parking lot.

A 35-year-old man had been shot multiple times. He was taken to Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center but later died.

The victim has not yet been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Joliet Police Department Investigation Unit at (815)-724-3020 or contact Will County Crime Stoppers at (800) 323-6734 or online if they wish to remain anonymous.