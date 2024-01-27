Police issue alert on thefts, armed robbery of power tools from vehicles on Chicago's Northwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police issued a community alert Saturday about multiple incidents in which power tools were stolen from vehicles on the Northwest and West sides.

One incident involved an armed robbery. The victim was standing near his work van when the robbers pulled up in a vehicle and demanded several power tools at gunpoint. In the other incidents, the thieves have broken the side windows and taken the power tools.

The thefts have occurred at the following times and locations:

At 7:10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 30, in the 2200 block of North McVicker Avenue in Belmont Cragin.

At noon Thursday, Jan. 4, in the 2000 block of West St. Paul Avenue in Bucktown.

At 2 a.m. Monday, Jan. 8, in the 3200 block of North Odell Avenue in Belmont Heights.

At 4:51 a.m. Monday, Jan. 8, in the 6400 block of West Devon Avenue in Norwood Park.

At 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 8, in the 5700 block of North McVicker Avenue in Norwood Park.

At 3:45 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 18, in the 4900 block of West Drummond Place in Belmont Cragin.

At 4:45 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 18, in the 1400 block of North Karlov Avenue in West Humboldt Park.

At 5:50 a.m. Monday, Jan. 22, in the 2100 block of West North Avenue in Wicker Park.

Police did not specify which of these incidents involved an armed robbery.

Police said there are two to three men involved in the thefts, wearing dark clothing and face coverings.

They have been seen in a 2017 red Nissan Maxima with Wisconsin license plate AVJ4211, and a 2014 gray Dodge Durango with Illinois license plate EJ98355.

Anyone with information should call Grand Central Area detectives at 312-746-7394.