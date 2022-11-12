Police issue alert of recent home burglaries on Southwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are warning residents of recent home burglaries in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

In each incident, unknown suspect(s), possibly a Hispanic man, would gain entry into homes and take property from inside, police said.

Incident times and locations:

· 2300 block of West 48th Street on November 5-6, 2022, around midnight

· 4700 block of South hermitage Avenue on November 7, 2022, between the hours of 12:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m.

Police are advising residents to keep the perimeter of their property well-lit and to report any suspicious activity immediately. They are also reminding residents to keep doors and windows secured and to repair any broken windows, doors, or locks

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area One 312-747-8384