Police issue alert of armed robberies, carjackings of rideshare drivers in South Austin and West Garfield Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – Police are warning rideshare drivers Wednesday of armed robberies in the South Austin and West Garfield Park neighborhoods.

In each incident, the offenders would arrange a rideshare trip with either Uber or Lyft, and would rob or carjack the victim during or after the trip. In two of the incidents, the offender was armed.

The cases are linked with at least three of them have used the same account, police said.

In both incidents where the offenders stole or tried to steal the victim's vehicle, the make and model was a 2019 Nissan Sentra, one white and one black.

Incident Locations:

· 4500 block of West Maypole on Feb. 3, 2022, at 2:10 AM

· 4300 block of West West End on Feb. 3, 2022, at 00:20 AM

· 5000 block of Quincy on Feb. 3, 2022, at 1:40 PM

· 4800 block of West Maypole on Feb. 9, 2022, at 9:55 AM

· 200 block of North Lavergne on Feb. 9, 2022, at 7:23 PM

· 700 block of North Cicero on Feb. 12, 2022, at 02:10 AM

The offenders are described as three African American men, 16-22 years of age, one wearing a green army jacket with fur on collar, black pants, Timberland boots. The second wearing a black jacket, black pants, and the third wearing a black face mask, yellow Laker's jacket.

Police remind rideshare drivers to:

· Remember any unique physical characteristics (scars, limp, acne, teeth, etc...)

· Never pursue a fleeing assailant, provide the information to the police

· Never resist a robbery. Value your life over any and all property.

· If approached by a witness to the incident, request contact information

· Dial 911 immediately and remain on scene when possible

· Do not touch anything until police arrive.

Anyone with information can contact Area Four detectives at 312-746-8253.