Metra trains operating with delays after police, SWAT activity at Ogilvie Transportation Center

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Inbound and outbound Metra UP-W trains were halted in West Loop due to police activity Saturday morning.

Chicago police said SWAT members responded to the Ogilvie Transportation Center, located at 500 W. Madison Street, after a witness observed a shell casing inside.

Authorities learned that an unknown suspect discharged a firearm at a door while inside the center. SWAT made entry into the building and performed a search with negative results.

No injuries were reported and no arrests were made.

Area Three Detectives are investigating.

Metra says inbound and outbound UP-N, UP-W, & UP-NW trains may be operating with extensive delays due to police activity with some operating either express, out of sequence, or annulled.

They're advising passengers to stand behind the yellow line as trains approach their station.

First published on July 29, 2023 / 11:05 AM

