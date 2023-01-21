Watch CBS News
Local News

Polar Adventure Days at Northerly Island kicks off today

/ CBS Chicago

Polar Adventure Days kicks off in Northerly Island
Polar Adventure Days kicks off in Northerly Island 00:20

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Northerly Island is kicking off its Polar Adventure Days!

Visitors are invited to immerse themselves in a winter oasis with festive games and activities.

It's free for guests of all ages and will be open today from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

If you can't make it today, mark your calendar for the next polar adventure day - which will be Saturday, Feb. 25. 

First published on January 21, 2023 / 8:37 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.