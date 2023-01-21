Polar Adventure Days at Northerly Island kicks off today

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Northerly Island is kicking off its Polar Adventure Days!

Visitors are invited to immerse themselves in a winter oasis with festive games and activities.

It's free for guests of all ages and will be open today from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

If you can't make it today, mark your calendar for the next polar adventure day - which will be Saturday, Feb. 25.