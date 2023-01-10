Small plane lands on I-355 near Bolingbrook

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A small plane landed on the side of the road on Interstate 355 in Bolingbrook Tuesday afternoon.

Video posted on social media shows what appeared to be a small plane stopped just off of the shoulder of the highway.

The Bolingbrook Fire Department said it responded around 2 p.m. to the southbound lanes for the plane. The pilot was traveling from Middleton, Wisconsin, near Madison, to Brookeridge Airpark in Downers Grove when he reported experiencing a loss of power.

In a Facebook post, the Bolingbrook Fire Department said "Just another day doing what we do. This pilot did a fantastic job landing on I-355 after an engine failure. No vehicles were involved, and the plane and pilot were unscathed."

The pilot reported no injuries. No cars were hit upon landing, according to Bolingbrook officials.

The Federal Aviation Administration said only the pilot was inside the single-engine Beechcraft G33 at the time of the landing.

Chopper 2 was also over the area where emergency vehicles were. Traffic appeared to still be moving with only one lane closed off about half an hour after the plane landed.

The FAA will investigate the incident.