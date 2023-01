No injuries after emergency plane landing on I-355 in Bolingbrook A small plane landed on the side of the road on Interstate 355 near Boughton Road in Bolingbrook Tuesday afternoon. The Bolingbrook Fire Department said it responded around 2 p.m. to the southbound lanes for the plane. The pilot was traveling from Middleton, Wisconsin, near Madison, to Brookeridge Airpark in Downers Grove when he reported experiencing a loss of power.