Same plane that lost emergency slide near O'Hare last week makes emergency landing

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The very United Airlines plane that lost its emergency chute in midair last week has now had another issue.

On Monday of last week, the plane was in the process of landing at O'Hare from Zürich, Switzerland, when its evacuation slide fell from the sky and landed in the nearby O'Hare community on the Far Northwest Side.

The chute hit the of a house in the 4700 block of North Chester Avenue – near Lawrence and Cumberland avenues.

On Wednesday night, according to FlightAware tracking, the same plane had to made an emergency landing at O'Hare on Wednesday because of a mechanical issue.

We have reached out to United for more information.