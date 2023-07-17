Watch CBS News
Evacuation slide falls from plane headed to O'Hare Airport

Evacuation slide falls from plane headed to O'Hare Airport into neighbor's yard
CHICAGO (CBS) – An emergency evacuation slide fell off of a plane and into a Northwest Side neighborhood on Monday.

Chopper 2 was over the scene in the 4700 block of North Chester Avenue, but by the time it arrived, the chute was gone. But one resident described what happened.

"It had fallen between the houses, which I learned that my neighbor, it had hit the back of his house, in the yard and he had brought it to the front with his son-in-law," said Joe Grazioso, a resident in the neighborhood.

Maintenance workers at O'Hare International Airport discovered the slide was missing from a United Airlines flight that had just landed safely from Switzerland.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the incident.

July 17, 2023

