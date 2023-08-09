Plainfield woman with life-threatening kidney disease finds potential donors

CHICAGO (CBS) – A Plainfield woman is one step closer to a life-saving surgery after she brought her story to CBS 2 and then to the stands of Wrigley Field.

CBS 2 first told you about Christine Todd two weeks ago.

She has a life-threatening kidney disease and is raising awareness about her urgent need for a transplant.

Last weekend, she took that message to the Friendly Confines with a banner and t-shirts.

Todd said that because of the CBS 2 story, she's received an overwhelming response from people who want to help.

And she has six promising donor candidates being screened to see if they're a match.