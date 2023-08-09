Plainfield woman with life-threatening kidney disease finds potential donors
CHICAGO (CBS) – A Plainfield woman is one step closer to a life-saving surgery after she brought her story to CBS 2 and then to the stands of Wrigley Field.
CBS 2 first told you about Christine Todd two weeks ago.
She has a life-threatening kidney disease and is raising awareness about her urgent need for a transplant.
Last weekend, she took that message to the Friendly Confines with a banner and t-shirts.
Todd said that because of the CBS 2 story, she's received an overwhelming response from people who want to help.
And she has six promising donor candidates being screened to see if they're a match.
