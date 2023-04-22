Watch CBS News
Local News

Pixar Putt mini-golf course returns to Navy Pier this weekend

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Pixar Putt is back at Navy Pier starting Saturday
Pixar Putt is back at Navy Pier starting Saturday 00:30

CHICAGO (CBS) – You can once again hit the green with some of your favorite Disney characters.

The Pixar Putt miniature golf course returns to the Navy Pier this weekend.

The course consists of 18 holes inspired by the stories and characters of popular Pixar films - including Toy Story, Up, Monsters Inc., and more.

Doors open at 10 a.m. and tickets start at $33.

Special adult-only sessions will be available on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7 p.m.

The course runs through Sept. 10.

First published on April 22, 2023 / 10:23 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.