Pixar Putt mini-golf course returns to Navy Pier this weekend

Pixar Putt is back at Navy Pier starting Saturday

CHICAGO (CBS) – You can once again hit the green with some of your favorite Disney characters.

The Pixar Putt miniature golf course returns to the Navy Pier this weekend.

The course consists of 18 holes inspired by the stories and characters of popular Pixar films - including Toy Story, Up, Monsters Inc., and more.

Doors open at 10 a.m. and tickets start at $33.

Special adult-only sessions will be available on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7 p.m.

The course runs through Sept. 10.