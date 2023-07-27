Community artists brightly highlight Pilsen viaduct mural project

CHICAGO (CBS) -- For years, it was deemed an eye sore: A crumbling viaduct that connects Pilsen to University Village.

CBS 2 has covered the fight to repair and renovate the structure, and now a community-based project is underway to beautify it.

So how did it all come together?

CBS 2's Andrew Ramos went digging for answers.

Coming through the area, you expect to go under a dark bridge, but you get to go through a gallery for a few minutes.

It's a collaborative effort to bring color to what locals said is one of Pilsen's darkest and dirtiest places.

Fifty of Chicago's best and brightest graffiti artists have kept busy the past few days, bringing their talent to what was once a widely ignored viaduct at 16th and Racine.

It's part of a community-based initiative to beautify the structure, led by the nonprofit Connecting4Communities and the Pilsen-based Mural Movement.

"They are always scary to walk through. Dark, dark, damp, dirty. So we want to change that Chicago narrative and make it a little bit more vibrant and welcoming," said Delilah Martinez of the Mural Movement.

Getting to this point was an uphill battle, where community leaders have pleaded with local officials and agencies for years to rehab the structure.

It was something CBS 2 uncovered.

"It was scary. It was dirty. The fact that the lighting was bad. It was so unsafe," said Nancy Plax of Connecting4Communities.

Not to mention crumbling concrete and deteriorating steel columns are still there, despite recent inspections.

It remains unclear when it comes to... who is responsible for the repair work.

CBS 2 contacted Chicago's Department of Transportation, BNSF Railway, and 25th Ward Alderman Byron Sigcho-Lopez's office to ask who is responsible but did not hear back.

"It's like putting a Band-Aid on it. I'll put a Band-Aid on it, and I'll do something, but it's an ongoing problem throughout the city," Plax said.

Meanwhile, the artists are hopeful their pieces will stand the test of time.

"Anytime I drive by some cool artwork, I'm always slowing down and you know I'm like doing that, so that's all I want out of this," said artist Chris Orta.

"And maybe we could inspire other people to do stuff like this," added artist Irene Z.

All the murals are expected to be completed just in time for a free festival set for Sunday at the viaduct, where everyone is invited.

The Mural Movement Festival is from 12:00 to 4:00 p.m. at Pilsen Viaduct, located at 16th and Racine.