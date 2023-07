CBS 2's Andrew Ramos reports local artists are beautifying a dark, damp space to make a viaduct vibrant with color.

Community artists brightly illustrate Pilsen viaduct mural project CBS 2's Andrew Ramos reports local artists are beautifying a dark, damp space to make a viaduct vibrant with color.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On