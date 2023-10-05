Chicago neighborhood running clubs aim to make an impact on Latino community

CHICAGO (CBS) -- With the 45th annual Chicago Marathon happening this Sunday, runners – both rookies and veterans – are expected to take part in what will be a historic race. Organizers said the race will welcome its millionth runner across the finish line this year.

A group of runners from the Southwest Side has been training all year for the big day. What makes them special is the impact they're making in their own community. It's a sport that crosses generations, genders, cultures, and ages.

In the Pilsen neighborhood, from teachers to electricians, accountants, and a number of first responders, runners come from all walks of life have converged on Lo Rez Brewery & Taproom every Wednesday for what has become a weekly tradition that goes back decades.

After some stretching and light conversation, they hit the pavement. They're part of the Venados Running Club, first started in the 1980s as an outlet geared toward runners from the neighborhood, allowing them to participate in a sport where Latinos were few and far between.

"It was cool to be able to create that space back then, when not a lot of people were, one, running as a team or as a club, and two, running around with a lot of Black and Brown individuals. So it was always great to see that space created," said Enrique Rivera, whose father was a founding member.

The club has since evolved and expanded. Mother and daughter team Lucy and Ruby Negrete are now at the helm.

"I feel like my job and my duty is to be true to their mission and continue to be here," Lucy said.

"I know for me, as a Pilsen resident, the amount of people I meet at run club who are my neighbors and we've lived next to each other for years is huge. So it's a beautiful way to connect and stay connected," Ruby said.

In addition to the bonds created, empowering the community through health and wellness has become a priority for Venados and other running clubs now springing up.

The Tortugas Run Club, also based in Pilsen, is led by David Ruiz, who is breaking a sweat as well as stereotypes.

"You do not have to be that slim White guy, you know what I mean? You can be a 300-pound Mexican doing it too, because if you put the work in you can get it done," Ruiz said.

These runners do it every week. Some go on to the Chicago Marathon.

These two clubs are not only bringing together both rookie and veteran runners, they're aiming to make a meaningful impact in the Latino community in Pilsen, and gaining a sense of clarity and community at a time when it's needed the most.

"A lot of people tell me, 'because of this, it helps with my mental health, it helps with my seasonal depression,'" Ruiz said.

"Above all, it's my free therapy," Lucy said "When I'm done, I'm like, 'just send me the bill.'"