Kids get new kicks in Pilsen for back to school

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Hundreds of chicago kids are strutting their stuff in some new kicks.

Thanks to a Florida billionaire holding a massive sneaker giveaway in Pilsen. Miami real estate mogul Patrick Carroll gave away 600 pairs of trendy sneakers to kids at the Union League Boys and Girls Club.

Carroll calls the event "Kickz for Kids" and plans shoe giveaways like this in 10 cities. He said he's doing it because he himself grew up attending a Boys and Girls Club in Florida.

August 29, 2023

