Kids get new kicks in Pilsen for back to school

Thanks to a Florida billionaire holding a massive sneaker giveaway in Pilsen. Miami real estate mogul Patrick Carroll gave away 600 pairs of trendy sneakers to kids at the Union League Boys and Girls Club.
