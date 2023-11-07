Pilot program helps migrants get jobs

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A new federal pilot program could help ease shelter overcrowding, by allowing migrants to earn money and pay rent.

Starting Thursday, 150 migrants a day can apply for work authorizations.

It's a partnership between the federal, state, and city governments to speed up the process to get permits.

It usually takes months.

There will be volunteers from social service agencies and legal providers, to help migrants navigate the immigration system.

The plan to build a migrant tent camp in a vacant former grocery store is moving forward.

The full Chicago City Council approved a proposal to buy an old Jewel site for $1.00.

Meanwhile, three more buses of migrants are expected to arrive in Chicago on Tuesday. They will join the more than 3,100 new arrivals still waiting for housing.

Most of them stay for days or even weeks in Chicago police districts.

