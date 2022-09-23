How to help: Where to make donations for recently arrived migrants

CHICAGO (CBS) -- As hundreds of migrants arrive in the Chicago area, several organizations have set up ways for people to help them with everything from clothing to coloring books.

There are many ways people can donate clothing, gift cards and toiletries. People can also volunteer with organizations to help recently arrived migrants. Below is a list of places accepting donations. Visit organization websites and call ahead to confirm hours of operation and, if possible, double check with what donations are still needed:

*The City of Chicago has a website with a listing of alderman offices accepting donations. Click here for a list of donations being accepted. Click here for the form to volunteer.

*The Chicago Clerk's Office joins the Chicago Latino Caucus in listing what's needed and where to donate.

We are joining the @ChiLatinoCaucus in collecting supply donations in support of asylum seekers. If you can donate, our City Hall office is accepting donations M-F from 8am – 5pm or visit one of the locations listed below. pic.twitter.com/9STIV0hmnL — Chicago City Clerk (@chicityclerk) September 9, 2022

*The Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights (ICIRR) is helping with the resettlement effort and has partnered with other nonprofits in the Chicago area. The organization asks people to check its Facebook site for the latest updated information.

*Casa Michoacán is looking for people to volunteer their time to help newly arrived migrants. Anyone who can help can call 414-678-1591 or 312-491-9317. The organization's Facebook page is also being updated with the most current information regarding volunteers.

*The Interfaith Community for Detained Immigrants has several options for people who want to donate items, money or time. Its Twitter site has a thread with links to help, including an Amazon wish list.

*The Little Village Community Council is collecting clothing and shoes for the migrants. Visit the organization's website or Facebook page for hours and specific types of donations. Call 773-522-2552 for more information.

*El Rincon Family Services is accepting donations, specifically gift cards and toiletries. Office hours are 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., located at 3942 W. North Avenue. Check out El Rincon's Facebook site for more details.

DONATION DRIVE! #WeNeedYourHelp #AsylumSeekers Go to the following link to make a cash... Posted by Rincon Family Services on Wednesday, September 21, 2022

World Relief Chicagoland is accepting donations of new and gently used clothing, including coats and other winter-related items. Gift cards to grocery stores are also being accepted. Click here to find out where people can make donations.

*The Resurrection Project has a site where people can make a monetary donation.