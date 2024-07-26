Pierogi Fest returns to Whiting, Indiana this weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) —The wackiest festival in America returns to Whiting, Indiana this weekend.

The 2024 Pierogi Fest kicks off on Friday and runs from July 26 to July 28, honoring Eastern European culture through food.

Amongst the wackiness of the festival, Pierogi Fest also honors the role that grandmothers play in nearly every world culture. Throughout the festival, visitors will see Buscias walking around the mile long fair in their stockings and housecoats.

The Buscias will be joined by Mr. Perogi, the Pieroguettes, Miss Paczki, Halupki Guy and Polkahontas.

With so much going on during the three-day Pierogi Party, CBS News Chicago has you covered with everything you need to know.

Vendors

For those who want to stay true to the festival's name, there are plenty of spots to enjoy a traditional potato-stuffed dumpling.

While the festival's name suggests that patrons can only enjoy a potato-filled dumpling, vendors from all cultures are taking part in Pierogi Fest.

From burritos to pizza and crepes, there will be over 50 places for festivalgoers to get a bite to eat.

For those 21 and over, the Main Beer Garden or the Silver Streak Lounge offers canned and on-tap drinks.

Alongside the over 50 food vendors, 25 more vendors will be displaying local crafts and artwork, and an additional 13 "specialty vendors" will be at the festival.

Performances

The Pierogi Fest lineup is headlined by rock band Sugar Ray, who will take the main stage at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Throughout the festival, multiple traditional polka groups will perform, bringing the music and dances of Eastern Europe to Indiana.

Starting as a small festival in 1993, serving just 1,200 people in its first year, Pierogi Fest now sees millions of visitors each year.

Festival organizers say that former CBS News Chicago meteorologist Steve Baskerville helped grow the festival's popularity, and Baskerville has been the Grand Marshall of the Pierogi Fest Parade since its inception.

CBS News Chicago is one of the media sponsors of Pierogi Fest.