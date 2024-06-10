Phoenix Gill, son of Illini and NBA star Kendall Gill, to play basketball for Northwestern

CHICAGO (CBS) -- In a decision Illini basketball fans likely did not see coming, Saint Ignatius College Prep Wolfpack combo guard Phoenix Hill – the son of Kendall Gill, a star of the "Flyin' Illini" team that made the Final Four in 1989 – is headed to Northwestern to play his college ball.

Phoenix Gill still has his senior year ahead of him at Ignatius. But he has now verbally committed to play in Evanston.

"Congratulations to Phoenix Gill on his commitment to Northwestern!" Saint Ignatius head boys' basketball coach Matt Monroe wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "The Wildcats are getting a tremendous young man who is an extremely talented basketball player. We are very proud of you!!"

Published reports noted that Phoenix Gill also had offers from Illinois, Iowa State, and Stanford, among other universities.

After playing for the Illini, dad Kendall Gill played 15 seasons with the NBA and spent the 2003-2004 season with the Bulls. He now works as the Bulls analyst for NBC Sports.

The good news for Kendall Gill is that getting to his son's home will be quick and easy. The bad news is that his son will be going against his alma mater.