Drowning death of Ph.D. student Peter Salvino ruled accidental

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The drowning death of Northwestern University Ph.D. student Peter Salvino has been ruled accidental by the Cook County Medical Examiner.

The police Marine Unit removed Salvino's body from the harbor near Cannon and Fullerton drives around 5:15 p.m. on Dec. 21.

According to new reports from the Medical Examiner, an autopsy determined Salvino died as a result of "drowning with ethanol intoxication as a contributing factor," and the manner of death has been ruled accidental.

Salvino vanished on a Saturday night in December. The 25-year-old was spotted in a photo at The Wieners Circle, 2622 N. Clark St., before meeting friends at a house party.

Police said the last contact made with Salvino was on FaceTime. He arrived at the party, in the 2400 block of North Geneva Terrace, but never made it back home.

Diversey Harbor was where his phone last pinged, and where his friends and family searched until the grim discovery.