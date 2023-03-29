Chicago Decides: Peter Chico and Ana Guajardo vie for 10th Ward seat

CHICAGO (CBS) -- In the 10th Ward, on the Far South Side, Chicago police officer Peter Chico and labor organizer Ana Guajardo are facing off in a bid to replace retiring Ald. Susan Sadlowski Garza.

Garza announced in September that she would not be running for a third term, and Chico and Guajardo took the top two spots in the first round in a five-way race for the seat.

The ward includes the East Side and Hegewisch neighborhoods, and parts of the South Chicago, South Deering, and Riverdale neighborhoods.

Guarardo did not respond to requests for an interview on the race.

Chico said the top issue in the 10th Ward, like the rest of the city, is public safety.

"When I'm knocking on doors, going to community events, that's the one thing that the residents bring up to me, is they want to feel safer in their home," he said. "The alderman's job is to build a relationship with the Chicago Police Department. I don't have to. I have one. So day one, we can hit the ground running, making our residents feel safe, allowing them to walk on the street, go to the local eateries, take children to the park. That's the number one issue."

