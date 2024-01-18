Pet Rescue Spotlight: Forever Husky

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Each Thursday, CBS 2 highlights pet rescue organizations in and around the Chicago area.

In the studio is Gina DeStefano with Forever Husky in Crystal Lake and she brought along four-year-old Echo, a beautiful Siberian Husky, and her foster mom.

According to Forever Husky, for Echo, the best place for her is a home without other pets. She needs to be the top dog. Echo also loves to cuddle and snuggle and would do great with a person or a family who can give her that kind of attention and affection.

The organization has many huskies of all ages looking for forever homes. Forever Husky is also looking for fantastic foster parents to help care for the gorgeous dogs. Forever Husky also has classes and Husky 101 for people interested in learning more about the breed.

Check out the Forever Husky website for more information on how to adopt or foster these unique dogs, opportunities to volunteer, and other ways to help the dogs at the site.

A reminder: CBS 2 is excited to again have a booth at this year's Great American Dog Show.

It runs from January 19th to the 21st at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center. Stop by the CBS 2 booth for some station swag and fun while at the show.

This year the event features speakers, advice panels featuring trainers and vets, puppy shows, demonstrations, a kid's show, a grooming show, and the anticipated competitions. The Great American Dog Show website has all the details.