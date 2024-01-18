Watch CBS News

Pet Rescue Spotlight: Forever Husky

In the studio is Gina DeStefano with Forever Husky​ in Crystal Lake and she brought along four-year-old Echo, a beautiful Siberian husky, and her foster mom. For Echo, the best place for her is a home without other pets.
