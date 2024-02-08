Pet Rescue Spotlight: Border Tales update on 15 rescued dogs

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Fifteen sweet dogs were rescued from a hoarding situation last week.

There were more than a dozen dogs found in a home malnourished and in rough shape.

But volunteers from Border Tails Rescue came in to help and now they're hoping to find the dogs new homes.

Stacy Zeidman is with Border Tails and said the rescued dogs are getting the help they need after the rough shape they were in.

"The biggest thing they need is decompression time. Which will take a long time based on the situation they were found in. We don't think they were socialized at all. We don't think they ever left the house they were found in," Zeidman said.

She explained the dogs are a Border Collie mix and they range in age from one to five.

"We have them co-housed in our shelter and we've let them be. Some of our staff can interact with the dogs. But it's definitely going to be a situation where they have to have a lengthy decompression time," Zeidman said, who added that they will ultimately be ready for adoption in the future."

Zeidman brought Topher to the studio. He's an adorable pit mix hoping to get adopted.

"Sadly, black dogs, pit bull mix (dogs) get a bad rap. He's fantastic. He's working on his training. He's loving and sweet," she said.

Visit the Border Tails Rescue website for more information on how you can help the recently retrieved dogs and other animals at the shelter.