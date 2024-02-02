More than a dozen dogs found in filth rescued from Chicago hoarder

CHICAGO (CBS) -- More than a dozen dogs need new homes after they were rescued from a hoarding situation.

Fifteen dogs were found by city animal workers inside a Chicago home.

The dogs were kept indoors living in filth, some with open wounds.

The city's animal shelter was full, so they contacted Border Tails Rescue in Northbrook.

The suburban shelter took in the dogs and is hoping they will be ready for adoption soon.

RELATED: CBS 2 Pet Rescue Spotlight: Border Tail Rescue