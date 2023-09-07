Watch CBS News

Pet Rescue Spotlight: Border Tails Rescue

Border Tails Rescue is located in Northbrook. Founder and executive director Harleigh Garcia is in the studio with Chunks. A Trunk or Treat event happens on October 28th from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the shelter in Northbrook.
