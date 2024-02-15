Pet Rescue Spotlight: Barb's Precious Rescue

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Every Thursday CBS 2 puts a spotlight on pet rescue organizations in and around Chicago.

This week, it's Gail Elliott with Barb's Precious Rescue in Palatine, now celebrating 10 years of helping cats find forever homes.

Elliott brought along sisters Kylie and Khloe who are ready to be adopted on April 1.

"They were born at the shelter in a litter of six," Elliott said. "They're very playful."

Elliott said there are many other cats available for adoption and encouraged those interested to stop by and take a look at the animals in person and on the website. The rescue also has special evening hours on Wednesdays from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

"People should definitely come out and meet the personalities before they decide on who they want to adopt," Elliott said.

Barb's has a big gala coming up this weekend.

Its 10th Anniversary Gala is Feb. 17 from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Chandler's Chophouse Grille in Schaumburg. It'll be complete with dinner, drinks, live and silent auctions, a 50/50 raffle, and live music by 7th Heaven.

The event is to raise funds for equipment and veterinary support for the new Veterinary Care Center. According to Barb's Precious Rescue, it'll provide medical services, including spay/neutering as well as dental care for the cats.

Money raised will also go towards the expansion of Barb's Precious Rescue's facilities, including nine dog kennels in the newly renovated space and the creation of a dedicated Adoption Center.

Tickets are on sale at the Barb's Precious Rescue website.