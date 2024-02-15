Watch CBS News

Pet Rescue Spotlight: Barb's Precious Rescue

CBS 2 highlights pet rescue organizations around Chicago. This week it's Barb's Precious Rescue in Palatine.... now celebrating 10 years of helping cats find forever homes. They have a big gala coming up this weekend.
