Person stabbed on CTA Red Line train just north of downtown Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Service was disrupted on the CTA Red Line Wednesday afternoon after a stabbing on a train near the Chicago Avenue station on the Near North Side.

CBS News Chicago is told that an altercation broke out between two people on the train, and one stabbed the other—possibly in the head.

The victim was taken to an area hospital. It was not believed that anyone was in custody late Wednesday.

Following the stabbing, the Chicago Transit Authority said southbound Red Line trains were rerouted from the subway to the elevated tracks between the Fullerton and Cermak stops.

Red Line trains stopped at Armitage, Sedgwick, Chicago/Franklin, Merchandise Mart, Clark/Lake, State/Lake, Washington/Wabash, Adams/Wabash, and the elevated Roosevelt stabbing.

Shuttle buses were also seen staged at Chicago Avenue and State Street outside the station entrance.

Service resumed at 4 p.m. after being disrupted for just over an hour.