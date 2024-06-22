Person stabbed during fight on CTA platform in Chicago's Loop
CHICAGO (CBS) — A person was stabbed during a fight on the CTA Brown Line platform in the Loop early Saturday morning.
It happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 100 block of North Wabash Avenue.
Chicago police said the male victim was on the platform when he was in a fight with another male offender who pulled out a sharp object and stabbed him multiple times before leaving the scene.
The victim was taken to Northwestern Hospital in good condition.
No arrests were made.
Area 3 detectives were investigating.