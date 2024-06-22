Person stabbed during fight on CTA platform in Chicago's Loop

Man stabbed during fight on CTA platform in the Loop

Man stabbed during fight on CTA platform in the Loop

Man stabbed during fight on CTA platform in the Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) — A person was stabbed during a fight on the CTA Brown Line platform in the Loop early Saturday morning.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 100 block of North Wabash Avenue.

Chicago police said the male victim was on the platform when he was in a fight with another male offender who pulled out a sharp object and stabbed him multiple times before leaving the scene.

The victim was taken to Northwestern Hospital in good condition.

No arrests were made.

Area 3 detectives were investigating.