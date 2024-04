Man shot while inside car in Marquette Park

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot while sitting in his car in the Marquette Park neighborhood Thursday night.

It happened just after 11:30 p.m. in the 2600 block of West 66th Street.

Police said the 23-year-old man was sitting in his car when someone opened the passenger side door and shot him.

The victim was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody.

Area 1 detectives were investigating.