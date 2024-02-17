Watch CBS News
Person shot while outside on Chicago's Southwest Side

By Jeramie Bizzle

CHICAGO (CBS) – One man was shot while standing outside in the Little Village neighborhood Friday night.

The shooting happened around just before 11 p.m. in the 2500 block of South Trumbull Avenue.

Chicago police responded to Mt. Sinai Hospital and spoke with the victim, a 23-year-old man, who sustained a gunshot wound to the chest in good condition.

The victim told officers he was shot at while standing outside but was unable to provide further details of the incident.

No arrests were made. Area 4 detectives were investigating.

First published on February 17, 2024 / 9:16 AM CST

