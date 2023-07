Person shot, run over at 87th and State

Person shot, run over at 87th and State

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A person was shot, and then run over, in the Chatham community late Wednesday.

The incident happened late Wednesday afternoon at 87th and State streets, near the Dan Ryan Expressway.

The victim was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

The gunman got away.

Police cordoned off a Shell gas station following the incident.