Person shot in Rivers Casino parking lot in Chicago suburb
DES PLAINES, Ill. (CBS) – A man is recovering after being shot inside a Rivers Casino parking lot Saturday morning, according to police.
Officials say around 12:52 a.m., a Des Plaines officer patrolling the casino parking lot was flagged down by someone requesting an ambulance.
Initial reports reveal that a man of unknown age suffered a non-threatening gunshot wound to the leg. First aid was provided by the officer and fire officials responded to the scene where they took the victim to a local hospital.
Three people, including the victim, were identified and the incident is being investigated.
Police say they will reveal more information as it becomes available.
This is a developing story.
