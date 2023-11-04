Watch CBS News
Person shot in Rivers Casino parking lot in Chicago suburb

DES PLAINES, Ill. (CBS) – A man is recovering after being shot inside a Rivers Casino parking lot Saturday morning, according to police.

Officials say around 12:52 a.m., a Des Plaines officer patrolling the casino parking lot was flagged down by someone requesting an ambulance.

Initial reports reveal that a man of unknown age suffered a non-threatening gunshot wound to the leg. First aid was provided by the officer and fire officials responded to the scene where they took the victim to a local hospital.

Three people, including the victim, were identified and the incident is being investigated.

Police say they will reveal more information as it becomes available. 

This is a developing story. 

First published on November 4, 2023 / 12:25 PM CDT

