Person shot, armed subject barricaded in northwest Chicago suburbs

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (CBS) -- A person was taken to an area hospital after a shooting in northwest suburban Schaumburg Wednesday afternoon, and a suspected shooter held police in a standoff afterward.

Schaumburg police said that around 3:30 p.m., they were called to the 800 block of South Braintree Drive for a person shot. One person was taken to an area hospital with a gunshot wound.

Police reported a suspect was barricaded at the scene after the shooting and would not come out. Police asked that anyone living in close proximity stay inside for safety.

Schaumburg police called for assistance from the Northern Illinois Police Alarm System.

Just after 4:45 p.m., officers were seen running from the scene to an area down the block. It was not known if they were chasing the suspected shooter.

An hour later, the officers remained at the scene with large guns—on the ground and in position.

A tree trimmer truck was also on the scene, but it was not clear whether it was involved.

Braintree Drive was shut down between Cornell Lane and Cambridge Drive.