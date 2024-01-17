Person shot, killed while sitting inside car on Chicago's Southwest Side
CHICAGO (CBS) – A 29-year-old man was killed after being shot inside a car in the Little Village neighborhood Wednesday morning.
The shooting happened in the 3400 block of West 24th Street just before 2:30 a.m.
The victim was sitting in the driver's seat of the car when shots were fired, according to police.
He suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was pronounced dead on the scene.
No arrests were made.
Area Four detectives are investigating.
