Person shot, killed while sitting inside car on Chicago's Southwest Side

Man shot to death inside car in Little Village

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 29-year-old man was killed after being shot inside a car in the Little Village neighborhood Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened in the 3400 block of West 24th Street just before 2:30 a.m.

The victim was sitting in the driver's seat of the car when shots were fired, according to police.

He suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was pronounced dead on the scene.

No arrests were made.

Area Four detectives are investigating.