Armed robbers target man exiting car on Chicago's Near West Side

Person robbed at gunpoint while exiting car on Near West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was robbed while getting out of his car on the city's Near West Side Wednesday night.

The robbery happened around 10 p.m. in the 2200 block of West Monroe Street.

The unaged victim was exiting his car when a black sedan approached, and two unknown males got out with handguns and demanded his personal property.

The victim complied and was not hurt, police said.

The robberies got back into the sedan and fled westbound on Monroe.

No one is in custody.

Area 3 detectives are investigating.