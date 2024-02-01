Watch CBS News
Armed robbers target man exiting car on Chicago's Near West Side

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was robbed while getting out of his car on the city's Near West Side Wednesday night.

The robbery happened around 10 p.m. in the 2200 block of West Monroe Street.

The unaged victim was exiting his car when a black sedan approached, and two unknown males got out with handguns and demanded his personal property.

The victim complied and was not hurt, police said.  

The robberies got back into the sedan and fled westbound on Monroe.

No one is in custody.

Area 3 detectives are investigating.

First published on February 1, 2024 / 9:20 AM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

