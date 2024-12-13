Watch CBS News
Person hit by CTA Blue Line train along Eisenhower Expressway

By Todd Feurer

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A person was hit by a CTA Blue Line train Friday afternoon on the West Side.

CTA officials confirmed Blue Line trains were halted at the Western stop on the Forest Park branch along the Eisenhower expressway around 3 p.m. due to a report of a person on the tracks.

First responders could be seen freeing a person who had been hit by a train and was trapped underneath. A Fire Department spokesperson said the victim was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

The CTA said it was working to restore service shortly as of 3:45 p.m., but commuters should expect lingering delays.

