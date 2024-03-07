Person hurt after being shot while driving on Chicago's Northwest Side

Man shot while driving in Logan Square, police say

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was hurt after being shot while driving in the Logan Square neighborhood early Thursday morning.

The shooting happened around 4:45 a.m. in the 2600 block of West Armitage Avenue.

Chicago police said the 24-year-old victim was traveling eastbound when a silver SUV, possibly a Dodge Durango, occupied by two male offenders pulled alongside.

One of them opened fire before fleeing the scene, heading eastbound.

A woman at the scene described what she heard.

"I fell asleep on the couch, and I live in an apartment here, and I just heard, I think, four shots. They were quite loud, so I was just kinda looking around, and there were some kind of like caravan of cars together," she said.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the left side, near the hip, and was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in fair condition.

No other injuries were reported.

The CTA bus line 73 was rerouted as the investigation remains ongoing by Area 5 detective.